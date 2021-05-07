Matrix Trust Co Buys iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Added Positions: WOOD, XLE, SCHP, VPU,

Investment company Matrix Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Matrix Trust Co owns 19 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,895,020 shares, 19.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,229,981 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 408,551 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% iShares Morningstar Large Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 295,129 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 683,108 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund by 2072.46%. The purchase prices were between $79.2 and $87.01, with an estimated average price of $83.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 46,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 756.50%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 58,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Matrix Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.29%. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Matrix Trust Co still held 3,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matrix Trust Co reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 22.98%. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Matrix Trust Co still held 2,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.