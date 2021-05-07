The Vanguard Health Care Fund Cuts Abbott Labs, Thermo Fisher

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Abbott

The guru's Abbott Laboratories (ABT) position was reduced by 39.78%, impacting the portfolio by -1.19%.

The company, which provides medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, has a market cap of $211.07 billion and an enterprise value of $223.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.34% and return on assets of 8.29% are outperforming 78% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.36.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36%.

Thermo Fisher

The guru curbed the position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 20.53%, impacting the portfolio by -0.59%.

The company, which is a provider of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, has a market cap of $184.77 billion and an enterprise value of $197.83 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.79% and return on assets of 12.41% are outperforming 80% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.3 is below the industry median of 1.9.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 0.46% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46%.

HCA Healthcare

The firm trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 23.28%. The trade had an impact of -0.51% on the portfolio.

The healthcare provider has a market cap of $69.22 billion and an enterprise value of $103.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 9.58% is outperforming 87% of companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.03.

Other notable guru shareholder of the company include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% of outstanding shares, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

Intuitive Surgical

The guru closed the position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), impacting the portfolio by -0.50%.

The company, which manufactures robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery, has a market cap of $99.76 billion and an enterprise value of $95.24 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.65% and return on assets of 11% are outperforming 74% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10 with no debt.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.35% of outstanding shares, Fisher with 1.08% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23%.

UnitedHealth Group

The firm reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 7.72%, impacting the portfolio by -0.48%.

The U.S. private health insurance provider has a market cap of $391.61 billion and an enterprise value of $415.03 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.33% and return on assets of 8.66% are outperforming 75% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.5.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.55% of outstanding shares, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Halvorsen with 0.29%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

The guru exited the position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TSE:4502), impacting the portfolio by -0.47%.

PRA Health Sciences

The guru closed the position in PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH), impacting the portfolio by -0.37%.

The company, which provides drug development and clinical trial services, has a market cap of $11.04 billion and an enterprise value of $11.80 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 16.07% and return on assets of 5.41% are outperforming 66% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.47.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% of outstanding shares, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

