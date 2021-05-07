Logo
If Ever There Were a Year to Spoil Moms… We Gotchu! iPhone 12 is On Us at T-Mobile

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Moms have been THROUGH IT this past year in unprecedented circumstances. Gift her a major tech upgrade this Mothers Day with the most powerful and fastest iPhone ever iPhone 12 ON US at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). This Mother's Day weekend only, whether you're a current customer or switching over, get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini on us (up to $830 off) at T-Mobile via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on T-Mobile's interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and trade in an eligible iPhone (iPhone 8 or later, paid off and in working condition). No add-a-line or port in required. Simple. BOOM. Upgrade.



And if you wanna super-treat mom or ANY special person in your life you can also save over $130 on Apple Watch SE, packing the essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design. This offer is available via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and activate a new DIGITS line or a standalone wearable rate plan. And with a plan and Family Setup, children and other family members of the household who do not have iPhone can enjoy the benefits of Apple Watch.



But hey, if youre an I need lots of options, kind of person, were here for you. Here are 12 alternative things you could gift that special mom or caregiver in your life that are also free (or nearly free):





  2. Actual apples from your fridge yum, fiber!





  3. Makeup samples that did your skin tone no favors





  4. Gum





  5. A pair of socks from the 12-pack she bought YOU for Christmas





  6. A hand-picked dandelion bouquet





  7. Homemade jewelry she will likely feel obligated to wear that mess in public, please dont make her





  8. Assorted nickels, dimes and quarters from the couch cushions and glovebox





  9. Trial sized shampoo and conditioner you borrowed from a hotel back when traveling was a thing





  10. Breakfast in bed although this will require you get up extra early on a weekend, cook, and clean up after





  11. That partially spent gift card you keep forgetting you have





  12. A homemade coupon book your hugs are already free, kiddo





  13. Turkey handprint





OR you could get her the elegantly designed iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini featuring an advanced dual-camera system, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a more immersive viewing experience, and the powerful Apple-design A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Just in time for Spring, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are also now available in a stunning new purple finish thats sure to win mom over, and for a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.* iPhone 12 works on T-Mobiles 5G network, Americas largest, fastest, and most reliable.



But a turkey handprint is cool too?



M is for Mom. M is for MAX



And you can get the most out of your new iPhone 12 when you pair it with T-Mobiles latest smartphone wireless plan, Magenta+MAX the first and only consumer smartphone plan with unlimited 4G AND 5G Premium Data. Stream all the Netflix on Us you want and without being slowed down based on how much data you use. And Magenta MAX customers get taxes and fees included in the price of their plan, the most awarded customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays and an unparalleled set of free tools to protect you from scams and unwanted robocalls with Scam Shield Premium.



Whatever you decide to gift, make sure to visit T-Mobile's Twitter page, %40TMobile, between 9am and 1pm PT today to receive a free personalized card for Mother's Day. And show the love and post a selfie with an important mom or caregiver in your life on Mothers Day weekend with the hashtag #MomsDayUpgrade!



Act soon these deals are only available for Mothers Day weekend! Check out t-mobile.com%2Foffers%2Fdeals-hub starting Saturday, May 8, to learn more. Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.



*$4.99 per month for Apple TV+ after the free trial. Special offers are good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One Apple TV+ offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com%2Fpromo for more information. Not all features will be available if Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. A wireless service plan is required for cellular service.



If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop & remaining balance on finance agreement becomes due. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit & service required.$10 SIM & $20 activation or upgrade support charge may be required. iPhone on us: If cancelling your account, you can contact us first to continue making discounted monthly balance payments. Max 2/account. Most Reliable: According to independent third-party umlaut from crowdsourced user experience data (Sept 2020 to Feb 2021). Fastest: According to Opensignal Awards based on average speeds (USA: 5G User Experience Report April 2021). See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.



About T-Mobile



T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005358/en/

