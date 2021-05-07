Herbalife Nutrition Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Senior Notes Offering to Redeem Outstanding Senior Notes

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (the Company), a global nutrition company, today announced the upsizing and pricing of the previously announced offering, by HLF Financing SaRL, LLC and Herbalife International, Inc., each a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the Notes). The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $600 million from the previously announced amount of $500 million.

The Notes have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.875%, which will be paid semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing on December 1, 2021. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of the Company and the Companys existing and future subsidiaries that is a guarantor of the obligations of any domestic borrower under the Companys senior secured credit facility.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all outstanding 7.250% senior notes due 2026, for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases and other capital investment projects, and to pay related fees and expenses.

The offering is expected to close on May 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Companys global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the following:

the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on us; our Members, customers, and supply chain; and the world economy;

our ability to attract and retain Members;

our relationship with, and our ability to influence the actions of, our Members;

our noncompliance with, or improper action by our employees or Members in violation of, applicable U.S. and foreign laws, rules, and regulations;

adverse publicity associated with our Company or the direct-selling industry, including our ability to comfort the marketplace and regulators regarding our compliance with applicable laws;

changing consumer preferences and demands;

the competitive nature of our business and industry;

legal and regulatory matters, including regulatory actions concerning, or legal challenges to, our products or network marketing program and product liability claims;

the Consent Order entered into with the FTC, the effects thereof and any failure to comply therewith;

risks associated with operating internationally and in China;

our dependence on increased penetration of existing markets;

any material disruption to our business caused by natural disasters, other catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, cybersecurity incidents, pandemics and/or other acts by third parties;

noncompliance by us or our Members with any privacy laws, rules, or regulations or any security breach involving the misappropriation, loss, or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information;

contractual limitations on our ability to expand or change our direct-selling business model;

our reliance on our information technology infrastructure and manufacturing facilities and those of our outside manufacturers;

the sufficiency of our trademarks and other intellectual property;

product concentration;

our reliance upon, or the loss or departure of any member of, our senior management team;

restrictions imposed by covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness;

risks related to our convertible notes;

changes in, and uncertainties relating to, the application of transfer pricing, customs duties, value added taxes, and other tax laws, treaties, and regulations, or their interpretation;

our incorporation under the laws of the Cayman Islands; and

share price volatility related to, among other things, speculative trading and certain traders shorting our common shares.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

