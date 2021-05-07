Logo
Anaplan Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



Anaplan%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:PLAN, Financial) will report results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 27, 2021.



The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released before market open and posted on the Anaplan+Investor+Center+website.



Anaplans executive management team will hold a conference call and webcast beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to share financial results and business highlights.



Event: Anaplan First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call


When: Thursday, May 27, 2021


Time: 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET


Live Call: Please see online+registration+%0A
Replay: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with passcode 7487517


Live Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.anaplan.com or with replay available for 12 months



About Anaplan



Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that empowers global organizations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility. Leaders across industries rely on our platformpowered by our proprietary Hyperblock technologyto connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation to compete in todays digital economy. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,600 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.



Investors and others should note that the Company routinely uses the Investor Center section of its corporate website to announce material information to investors and the marketplace. While not all of the information that the Company posts on its corporate website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on www.anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005329/en/

