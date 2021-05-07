Logo
AT&T to Webcast Jason Kilar Keynote at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on May 13

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



AT%26amp%3BT+Inc.* (NYSE%3AT) will webcast a keynote address by Jason Kilar, CEO, WarnerMedia LLC, at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit on May 13, 2021. The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET.



The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT%26amp%3BT+Investor+Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.



*About AT&T



AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. Consumers and businesses have more than 225 million monthly subscriptions to our services. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.



AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. 2021 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005041/en/

