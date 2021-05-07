Kirkland Lake Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kirkland Lake Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (Kirkland Lake Gold or the Company) (TSX:KL) (:KL)(ASX:KLA) reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.

Based on proxies received, 187,602,914 common shares of the Company, representing 70.25% of the Companys issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes cast FOR% Votes cast FORVotes WITHHELD% of Votes WITHHELD
Jonathan Gill157,320,91992.26%13,199,1157.74%
Peter Grosskopf143,687,33784.26%26,832,69715.74%
Ingrid Hibbard126,865,54274.40%43,654,49325.60%
Arnold Klassen116,672,37668.42%53,847,65831.58%
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray158,321,53892.85%12,198,4977.15%
Anthony Makuch170,353,50399.90%166,5320.10%
Barry Olson158,337,72392.86%12,182,3117.14%
Jeff Parr124,673,49273.11%45,846,54326.89%

In addition: (i) KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Companys auditors for the ensuing year; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution on the Companys approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Companys Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Golds solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: [email protected]

Mark Utting, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMjE3NiM0MTcyMDc1IzIyMDY3ODY=
33c8596d-7b6b-42be-b316-01b45f25d399
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)