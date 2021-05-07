Skillz Awarded "Best Places to Work" Distinction

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today was named to the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal list of Best Places to Work.

This recognition, which is given to top companies known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees, is a testament to the culture and community Skillz has established over the past nine years. The accolade also puts Skillz in a notable group alongside other leading companies, including Salesforce, Fidelity Investments, and SAP.

Winners of this special honor are determined based on employee responses to the third-party Best Places to Work survey. The survey explores six distinct categories: Communications and Resources, Individual Needs, Manager Effectiveness, Personal Engagement, Team Dynamics, and Trust in Leadership.

Being named a Best Place to Work is a tribute to all of our incredible Skillzians, said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. Our people drive our success, and we take pride in fostering a dynamic, inclusive culture that inspires them to collaborate, push the limits of innovation, and have fun along the way.

Skillz is leveling the esports playing field, a goal that is reflected in its company culture, which embraces fairness and accessibility. Each employee and team embodies Skillzs core values such as honor, collaboration, willingness, and balance and is committed to infusing them into all they do.

Even in the face of the global pandemic, Skillzians company pride and camaraderie took center stage over the past year, driven by virtual employee esports tournaments, hangouts, game nights, and lunches. It comes as no surprise that Skillz employees are encouraged to play games during the workday, which helps them maintain a sense of community through friendly competition and empowers them to improve the Skillz platform with new features and game ideas.

For more information on why Skillz was named a Best Place to Work and how to join the rapidly growing team across a wide variety of departments and disciplines, please visit the Skillz careers page or LinkedIn.

