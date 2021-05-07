Logo
Rafarma To Expand Proton Therapy Centers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nicosia, Cyprus, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (

RAFA, Financial) is pleased to announce that RAFA is in active meetings the City Scientific University of Istanbul (Turkey) (https://cerrahpasa.istanbulc.edu.tr) to establish a nuclear medicine and proton therapy center at the university. In developed countries, up to 70% of cancer patients undergo proton therapy annually and Rafarma received presentations from Modern Nuclear Technologies LLC on the trends and advantages of this therapy in the treatment of malignant tumors.

Proton therapy precisely targets even the most difficult to treat tumors and allows higher doses of radiation to be delivered with fewer side effects. Unlike treatment with conventional X-ray therapy, treatment with proton therapy can be achieved using fewer radiation beams, and is non-invasive.

Rafarma is looking to lead the industry in the development of multiple proton therapy centers, with many more projects in the pipeline.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as may, will, to, plan, expect, believe, anticipate, intend, could, would, estimate, or continue, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our managements beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:
RAFARMA
(307) 429-2029

