JFrog Honored as One of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image



JFrog Ltd. (JFrog) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.



The annual Bay Area Best Places to Work list is based on surveys of thousands of employees to identify the companies with the most engaged teams. Companies were evaluated and ranked for numerous values including a collaborative culture, benefits, compensation and being a fun workplace. Company rankings were grouped by size of company. JFrog ranked 22 out of 50 Bay Area companies in the mid-size category.



We are thrilled to be recognized as a Bay Area Best Place to Work. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, it is immensely gratifying to know that employees continued to enjoy working at JFrog and considered the company to be a best place to work. Even though we were not together in physical offices, our teams spirit and shared sense of company culture allowed us to grow and remain engaged and focused, noted Keren Massad, CHRO of JFrog. The Bay Area Best Place to Work honor is also a testament to the hard work and efforts of our managers, the real HR leaders that kept their employees safe, secured and engaged while growing the teams and business significantly.



A virtual awards ceremony honoring the 125 companies on this years Bay Area Best Places to Work list was held yesterday. Coverage and lists of the 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work can be found online and in the May 7 print editions of The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.



Interested in joining one of the Bay Area Best Places to Work? Check out our current open positions.



About JFrog



JFrog is on a Liquid Software mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developers keystrokes to production. JFrogs end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid DevOps+Platform provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrogs Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their DevOps+pipelines. Learn more at jfrog.com.



About 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work



Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantums scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

