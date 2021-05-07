American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Industrials & Materials Conference Wednesday, May 12, at noon CT.



A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

