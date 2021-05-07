Royal Gold Presenting at the BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference 2021





ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, Royal Gold or the Company, we or our) announced today that management will present virtually at the BofA Global Metals, Mining & Steel Virtual Conference 2021.









Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will present on Wednesday, May 19 from 10:20 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. MDT (12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. EDT; 5:20 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. BST). The webcast may be accessed through the Companys website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.









Corporate Profile









Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 19 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol RGLD. The Companys website is located at www.royalgold.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005004/en/