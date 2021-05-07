Logo
Key Private Bank Wins 'Best Regional Private Bank' At The 2021 Family Wealth Report Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2021

CLEVELAND, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), today announced that it is the recipient of the 2021 Best Regional Private Bank from Family Wealth Report (FWR).

The FWR Awards showcases high-performing providers in global private banking, wealth management and advisor communities. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators to select the winners.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Family Wealth Report as the Best US Regional Private Bank," said Joe Calabrese, chief operating officer of KeyBank Wealth Management. "The client experience is paramount to all that we do and this distinct honor highlights our commitment to delivering highly customized, best-in-class wealth management and financial planning solutions through exceptional service to the high-net-worth market."

FWR is a leading publication that reports on the wealth management and family office industry. Four regional banks were shortlisted for a record number of submissions this year. The judging process consisted of more than thirty judges coming from family offices, private banks, trusted advisers, consultants and other service providers each of whom has in-depth knowledge and a broad experience.

About Key Private Bank
Key Private Bank is a leading provider of wealth management solutions and advice for high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, including wealth advisory, investment management, trust administration, customized credit, family office and private banking services. Key's wealth management platform combines the market insights of local advisors with a national team of wealth and investment strategists to deliver proactive and personalized advice and expertise to clients. Advisors also leverage partnerships with Key's business banking and capital markets teams to build wealth plans tailored to meet each client's specific need. Key Private Bank's wealth management platform is delivered across 15 of the United States. Key Private Bank has $45.2 billion in AUM and $52.7 billion in AUA at March 31, 2021.

About KeyCorp
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of $176.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

2021 FWR award winner logo

(PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-private-bank-wins-best-regional-private-bank-at-the-2021-family-wealth-report-awards-301286295.html

SOURCE KeyCorp

