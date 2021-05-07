KARLSHAMN, Sweden, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of AAK AB (publ.) on May 7, 2021 the following was resolved.

Board of Directors, auditor and fees

The number of directors will be five. The Meeting re-elected Mrta Schrling Andreen, Marianne Kirkegaard, Gun Nilsson, Georg Brunstam and Patrik Andersson as directors. Bengt Baron has declined re-election. Georg Brunstam was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. The fees to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 3,095,000 (including fees for committee work).

The Meeting elected the accounting firm KPMG AB, for a period of mandate of one year, consequently up to and including the Annual General Meeting 2022, whereby the accounting firm has informed that the authorized public accountant Jonas Nihlberg will be appointed as auditor in charge. The Meeting resolved that the auditor shall be remunerated according to agreement.

At the subsequent statutory board meeting it was resolved to elect Georg Brunstam and Mrta Schrling Andreen as members of the Remuneration Committee, Georg Brunstam being chairman of the committee. Gun Nilsson, Patrik Andersson and Mrta Schrling Andreen were elected members of the Audit Committee, Gun Nilsson being chairman of the committee.

Appropriation of the company's profit

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.30 per share. Record day for the dividend was determined to Tuesday May 11, 2021. Dividend settlements will be handled by Euroclear Sweden AB and the estimated settlement day is Monday May 17, 2021.

Nomination Committee

Re-election of Mrta Schrling Andreen (Melker Schrling AB), Henrik Didner (Didner & Gerge Fonder), Leif Trnvall (Alecta) and Elisabet Jamal Bergstrm (SEB Investment Management) as members of the Nomination Committee in respect of the Annual General Meeting 2022. Mrta Schrling Andreen was appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Remuneration report

The Meeting resolved to approve the Board's report on remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act for the financial year 2020.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors the Meeting adopted guidelines for remuneration to senior executives including a clarification setting forth that the criteria for variable remuneration shall also be linked to the fulfilment of predetermined sustainability criteria (ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance).

Incentive Program 2021/2026

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Meeting resolved on a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the AAK Group including resolutions on an issue of maximum 5,000,000 subscription warrants entitling to subscription for a corresponding number of new shares in AAK AB ("Incentive Program 2021/2026").

The issue shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be awarded free of charge to the wholly owned subsidiary AAK Invest AB. The subscription warrants shall be transferred by AAK Invest AB to senior executives and key employees within the AAK Group at a price corresponding to the market value at the time of transfer. The Board of Directors of AAK AB shall be entitled to decide on the allotment of subscription warrants to approximately 100 senior executives and key employees within the Group. Subscription for shares in AAK AB by exercise of the subscription warrants may take place during the period September 1, 2025 - August 31, 2026. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 120 percent of the volume weighted average price for the share in the company during the period May 10, 2021 - May 24, 2021, but not lower than the share's quota value.

At full subscription and full exercise of the subscription warrants, the share capital may be increased by a total of maximum SEK 8,333,333.33, which is equivalent to approximately 2 percent of the company's present share capital. This corresponds to a total dilution of maximum approximately 2 percent in relation to the share capital on a fully diluted basis, calculated as the number of new shares in proportion to the number of existing and new shares.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, resolve on new issues of shares. The authorization also includes the right to resolve on new issues of shares with terms concerning issues in kind, offset rights or other terms stated in Chapter 13, Section 5, first paragraph, 6 in the Swedish Companies Act. By resolutions in accordance with the authorization, the number of shares may be increased by a number corresponding to a maximum of 10 percent of the number of outstanding shares in the company at the time of when the Board of Directors first uses the authorization. The purpose of any deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to ensure financing of acquisitions of companies, part of companies or businesses or to strengthen the company's capital base and equity/assets ratio. In case of deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, share issues by virtue of the authorization shall be made on market conditions. In accordance with the conditions set out above, the Board of Directors was also authorized to resolve on other terms as considered necessary by the Board to carry out the issues.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase and transfer of the company's own shares

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on repurchase and transfer of the company's own shares. Repurchase of shares may be made at a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding does not exceed 2 percent of the total number of shares in the company from time to time. Repurchase of shares may be made on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the share price interval registered at that time. Transfer of shares may be made at a maximum of 2 percent of the total number of shares in the company from time to time. Transfer may be made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential right on Nasdaq Stockholm as well as to third parties in connection with acquisition of a company or a business. Payment for transferred shares can be made in cash, through an issue in kind or set-off. Transfer in connection with acquisitions may be made at a market value assessed by the Board of Directors. The purpose of the authorizations is to give the Board of Directors the opportunity to adjust the company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value and to enable acquisition opportunities by financing acquisitions with the company's own shares.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to insert a new section in the Articles of Association allowing the Board of Directors to collect powers of attorney in accordance with the procedure described in Chapter 7, Section 4 of the Swedish Companies Act and to decide that shareholders shall have the right to exercise their votes by post before a General Meeting.

Presentation by the CEO

President and CEO Johan Westman's presentation in relation to the company's operations and important events during 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 is available on the company's website, www.aak.com.

