Tractor Supply Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Tractor Supply Co (NAS:TSCO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $195.1 per share and the market cap of $22.7 billion, Tractor Supply Co stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Tractor Supply Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Tractor Supply Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 16.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.46% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Tractor Supply Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Tractor Supply Co at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Tractor Supply Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Tractor Supply Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Tractor Supply Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.5 billion and earnings of $7.22 a share. Its operating margin is 10.34%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Tractor Supply Co is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Tractor Supply Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Tractor Supply Co is 16.9%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.9%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Tractor Supply Co's ROIC is 20.82 while its WACC came in at 6.27. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tractor Supply Co is shown below:

In summary, Tractor Supply Co (NAS:TSCO, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Tractor Supply Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

