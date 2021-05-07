Logo
Baillie Gifford Sells Tesla, Amazon, Facebook

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter.

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.



Tesla



The guru's Tesla Inc. (TSLA) position was reduced by 40.61%, impacting the portfolio by -4.37%.



1390596401515364352.png


The company has a market cap of $639.21 billion and an enterprise value of $635.43 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a 2.47% are outperforming 56% of companies in the vehicles & parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 1.37.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Gifford with 1.68% of outstanding shares, followed by

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70% and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.



Alphabet



The guru curbed the position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) by 33.95%, impacting the portfolio by -0.66%.



1390596450114764800.png


The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.47 trillion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.86% and return on assets of 17.15% are outperforming 82% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.98 is below the industry median of 5.18.



The largest guru shareholders of the company include Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares,

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.



Facebook



The firm trimmed its position in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 26.78%. The trade had an impact of -0.46% on the portfolio.



1390596512454705152.png


The company has a market cap of $907 billion and an enterprise value of $854 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.33% and return on assets of 22.57% are outperforming 86% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.53.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.



Amazon



The guru curbed the position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.81%, impacting the portfolio by -0.45%.



1390596571619557376.png


The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.68 trillion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.14% and return on assets of 9.57% are outperforming 88% of companies in the retail - cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.86.



Other notable guru shareholders of the company include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% of outstanding shares, Sands with 0.32% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.



NIO



The firm reduced its position in NIO Inc. (NIO) by 14.72%, impacting the portfolio by -0.43%.



1390596644789190656.png


The Chinese company which designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, has a market cap of $60.10 billion and an enterprise value of $55.21 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on assets of -10.64 is underperforming 90% of companies in the vehicles and parts industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.08.



Other notable guru shareholder of the company is

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.



Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.



Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.