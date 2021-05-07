Applied DNA Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, May 13, 2021





Applied+DNA+Sciences%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the Company), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that it will report fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Companys management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Presentation slides will also be posted to the IR+Calendar section of the Companys corporate website and embedded into the live webcast.









Conference Call and Webcast Information - Live









Date:











Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time











Dial in:











844-887-9402























412-317-6798 (international)











Hosts:











Dr. James A. Hayward, chairman, president, and CEO























Beth Jantzen, chief financial officer











Webcast:











https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DYaMBr3pT













Conference Call and Webcast Information - Replay









A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the end of the live conference call.









Dial in:











877-344-7529























412-317-0088 (international)























Access Code: 10154121











Webcast:











https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DYaMBr3pT











Availability:











Telephonic replay: until Thursday, May 20, 2021; webcast replay: 1 year













The webcast and accompanying PowerPoint presentation will also be archived on the IR+Calendar page listed under the Investor Relations drop-down menu on the Companys website.









About Applied DNA Sciences









Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences.









The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Companys deep expertise in DNA.









The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include Gov/Mil, textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.









Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing+list.









The Companys common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol APDN, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol APPDW.









Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap Index.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005087/en/