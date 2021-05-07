AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries





AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of aa- of the operating subsidiaries of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda) (collectively referred to as Everest). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICRs of a- of Everest Re Group, Ltd. [NYSE: RE] and Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc. (Delaware). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)









The ratings reflect Everests balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management for the groups risk profile.









AM Bests assessment of Everests balance sheet strength as strongest is attributed to the groups robust levels of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Bests Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), on a standard and stressed basis. Also reflected in the groups balance sheet strength assessment is Everests high quality of capital and a retrocession program that helps limit downside risk. Everest also benefits from low financial leverage compared with peer companies and long-term, very strong coverage metrics that enhance the groups financial flexibility.









The group maintains a very favorable business profile as a leading non-life reinsurer, ranking 7th in the most recent version of AM Bests Top 15 Global Non-Life Reinsurance Groups. Everest also provides additional market capacity through its Mt. Logan Re platform, and Kilimanjaro Re catastrophe bonds. Despite its historical property-catastrophe focus, Everest has grown in other lines of business and has continued to build out its primary insurance segment footprint in recent years. AM Best believes that Everests very favorable business profile has helped the group generate profitable business under very competitive conditions.









Everest has produced operating performance metrics that consistently outperform its peer group despite its elevated risk profile and exposure to shock loss events. AM Best believes Everests performance is partially attributable to its well-established risk management infrastructure, which is embedded across the organization. Everest also benefits from a relatively low expense ratio that allows the group to absorb more readily significant losses compared with many of its peers. Everests insurance segment has begun to show underwriting profitability, which can provide meaningful earnings diversification.









Positive rating movement is unlikely in the near term. Rating factors that could lead to negative rating actions include deteriorating trends in operating profitability or outsized catastrophe or investment losses relative to peers and/or AM Best expectations.









The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of aa- have been affirmed for the following reinsurance and insurance subsidiaries of Everest Re Group, Ltd.:















Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd.









Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd.



Everest Reinsurance Company









Everest Reinsurance Company



Everest International Reinsurance, Ltd.









Everest International Reinsurance, Ltd.



Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Designated Activity Company









Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Designated Activity Company



Everest Insurance (Ireland) Designated Activity Company









Everest Insurance (Ireland) Designated Activity Company



Everest National Insurance Company









Everest National Insurance Company



Everest Indemnity Insurance Company









Everest Indemnity Insurance Company



Everest Security Insurance Company









Everest Security Insurance Company



Everest Insurance Company of Canada









Everest Insurance Company of Canada



Everest International Assurance Ltd.









Everest International Assurance Ltd.



Everest Denali Insurance Company









Everest Denali Insurance Company



Everest Premier Insurance Company













The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed:









Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc.









-- a- on $400 million 4.868% fixed senior unsecured notes, due 2044





-- bbb on $400 million 6.6% fixed-to-floating long-term junior subordinated notes, due 2067





-- a- on $1 billion 3.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2050









This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Bests website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Bests Recent+Rating+Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide+to+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Bests Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide+for+Media+-+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Credit+Ratings+and+AM+Best+Rating+Action+Press+Releases.









AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.









Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005405/en/