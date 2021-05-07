ArcBest Announces Investment In Peak Innovation Center

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce a $1 million investment in the Peak Innovation Center, a regional career and technology center in Fort Smith.

The state-of-the-art Peak Innovation Center, which will have a focus on innovative instructional strategies within the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) disciplines, will open in fall 2021 as part of the Fort Smith Public School District's Vision 2023 Capital Improvement Program.

"We are excited to make this investment in tomorrow's workforce and in our community," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We have a long history of giving back, and it's a big part of our culture and who we are at ArcBest. I'm very proud we are supporting the Peak Innovation Center and the career pathway opportunities it will provide students."

"ArcBest is a longtime community partner and friend of Fort Smith Public Schools," said Dr. Terry Morawski, superintendent, Fort Smith Public Schools. "Their continuing investment in students has a direct impact on the educational opportunities available to students across our region. We are grateful for this generous gift to Peak Innovation Center."

With the commitment, ArcBest will be the named sponsor for the Community Room/Maker Space located near the entrance of the Peak Center.

"The ArcBest Community Room will be an innovative space for student career expos, community events, student competitions, meetings and training events, student-centered industry days, and more. It will be a staple space of the Peak Innovation Center," said Dr. Gary Udouj, director, Career Education and District Innovation, Fort Smith Public Schools.

Education programs at the center will be available to approximately 43,000 total students from 22 regional school districts; these programs will equip career and college-bound students with real-world skills so they can secure high-paying jobs and/or pursue higher education in their chosen fields.

"One of the best things we as a region can do for our future is invest in workforce development," said Tim Allen, president and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Having a deep-rooted Arkansas company like ArcBest step up and make this commitment is proof they understand how crucial talent growth can be for our entire region. Thank you to ArcBest for your continued support in our community."

The Peak Innovation Center is being constructed from a donated facility (the former Hutcheson Shoes building) at the intersection of Zero Street and Painter Lane in east Fort Smith.

"Our region has a world-class workforce, and the Peak Center will help strengthen the area's educational resources while providing opportunities for students of all backgrounds," McReynolds said. "We are very happy to invest in our community's future."

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics. For more information, visit arcb.com.

ABOUT FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

From unmanned aerial systems programming to unforgettable kindergarten trips to the farm, Fort Smith Public Schools provides incredible opportunities and strong instruction for each of the almost 15,000 students in its 19 neighborhood elementary schools, four junior high schools, two senior high schools, one alternative learning center and one adult education center. With nationally recognized schools, students, educators and organizations, Fort Smith Public Schools are always the best choice. For information, visit www.fortsmithschools.org

