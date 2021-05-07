Logo
Protalix BioTherapeutics to Hold First Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Results Conference Call on May 14, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to host conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT

PR Newswire

CARMIEL, Israel, May 7, 2021

CARMIEL, Israel, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 and business update on Friday, May 14, 2021. The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a business update on recent corporate and clinical developments at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Protalix Biotherapeutics Logo

Conference Call Details:

Friday, May 14, 2021, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Domestic: 877-423-9813
International: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13719725

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast Details:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0
Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/bnd6y9ch
Conference ID: 13719725

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human GalactosidaseA protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX-110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of refractory gout; PRX119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa, and with SarcoMed USA, Inc. for the worldwide development and commercialization of PRX110 for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-hold-first-quarter-2021-financial-and-business-results-conference-call-on-may-14-2021-301286669.html

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

