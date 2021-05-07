Logo
Nitches Shareholder Update

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Corp. (OTC Pink: NICH) (the "Company") announces that it is planning and preparing to file current financial statements and work to remove the stop sign on OTC Markets.

The Company recently went through Custodianship and has a new control person and CEO, Mr. John Morgan. The company has gained OTCIQ access to be able to upload and disclose financial services and press releases to OTC Disclosure & News Service and intends to file its annual and quarterly reports on OTC markets to become an issuer with a Pink Current Information designation. The Company plans to announce its new corporate plans for rapid growth in key markets as well as a new management team in the near future. The company would like to clarify that their intention is not to remain OTCPink status.

CEO, John Morgan, stated "We are pleased with the progress so far and are excited about moving forward with intentions to help grow the market capitalization of the company. We have plans that will be disclosed to add shareholder value and to grow the company over the coming weeks and months. Those plans include first doing financials statements to get current. We appreciate our shareholders patience and we ask for the continued support and patience of our shareholders."

Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nitches-shareholder-update-301286697.html

SOURCE Nitches Corp.

