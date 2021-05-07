TPI Composites Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of TPI Composites (NAS:TPIC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $48.51 per share and the market cap of $1.8 billion, TPI Composites stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for TPI Composites is shown in the chart below.

Because TPI Composites is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 19.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.55% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. TPI Composites has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which is worse than 77% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of TPI Composites at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of TPI Composites is fair. This is the debt and cash of TPI Composites over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. TPI Composites has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and loss of $0.61 a share. Its operating margin is 1.83%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of TPI Composites at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of TPI Composites over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of TPI Composites is 19.7%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.6%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, TPI Composites's return on invested capital is 16.13, and its cost of capital is 10.49.

In conclusion, The stock of TPI Composites (NAS:TPIC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about TPI Composites stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

