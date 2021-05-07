Cqs (us), Llc Buys Fox Corp, Citigroup Inc, News Corp, Sells Discovery Inc, BHP Group, Royal Caribbean Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Fox Corp, Citigroup Inc, News Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells Discovery Inc, BHP Group, Royal Caribbean Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cqs (us), Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $771 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CQS (US), LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cqs+%28us%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 753,000 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,578,735 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.18% Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,393,063 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Under Armour Inc (UA) - 2,518,158 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.53% Citigroup Inc (C) - 470,358 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48. The stock is now traded at around $37.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 1,393,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 470,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 1,055,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 190,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 226,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.172800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 50,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 345.26%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,069,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 342.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 577,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 175.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $124.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 116,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Graco Inc by 243.22%. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 117,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 160,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $85.03 and $98.15, with an estimated average price of $91.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 173,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Navistar International Corp. The sale prices were between $43.92 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $44.08.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 71.18%. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.47%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 1,578,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.6%. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $43.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 411,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 47%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $139.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 63,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 38.57%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $495.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 17,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 44.9%. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 47,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cqs (us), Llc reduced to a holding in Rollins Inc by 77.55%. The sale prices were between $31.9 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Cqs (us), Llc still held 35,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.