Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

RTX, TGT, EOG, NUE, USB, HPQ, COP, GD, ALL, PRU, ADI, BDX, FITB, UBER, CTSH, CNC, VEEV, URI, KDP, CFG, PNR, STLD, STX, WU, LIN, PCG, HPE, VMW, NTAP, TXG, ADM, PINS, DELL, SNAP, DVN, FFIV, HBAN, JNPR, KEY, LVS, MAR, NWL, TDOC, RUN, LW, OGE, LEA, NLOK, SGEN, SRPT, LBTYA, CCL, TFC, ARW, ALNY, BMRN, NET, Added Positions: VZ, WMT, JNJ, MCK, ABBV, QCOM, ORCL, BMY, CMCSA, ZTS, FIS, CNP, AEP, INCY, FISV, NEM, FDX, PPL, SPLK,

AAPL, MSFT, UNH, V, GS, CRM, AMGN, HD, DIS, BA, GOOGL, FB, MCD, HON, CAT, MMM, MA, BABA, MTCH, PG, NKE, IBM, TRV, DHI, JPM, AXP, TMO, MU, DHR, KO, BAC, ADBE, CVX, NEE, MRK, C, BHF, DOW, LOW, EL, WBA, XOM, PM, T, INTC, LLY, ISRG, UNP, PFE, IAC, CSCO, MDT, WFC, WDC, MELI, BRK.B, SBUX, F, PYPL, ROKU, NFLX, SYF, IVZ, GM, AVGO, ACN, ABT, COG, EIDO, STZ, VRTX, GE, NVDA, NSC, PCAR, PEP, REGN, EXC, LUV, TXN, UPS, COST, LYV, MO, ALV, DUK, OC, BEN, EPHE, EWM, EWS, THD, Sold Out: ETN, ECL, EBAY, TSM, ROP, APTV, SBNY, AMD, BLK, MDB, CSX, CB, GPN, GILD, DE, ADSK, WORK, MSCI, AWK, BAX, FCX, COUP, CL, COF, OKTA, ZS, CRWD, BIIB, UHAL, TROW, AMP, ORLY, KKR, NXPI, HOLX, ALLY, LH, MNST, BLL, CG, FWONK, W, LBRDK, IPGP, LSXMK, SNOW, RCL, ACGL, BWA, BG, CHRW, ED, RE, J, KNX, LEN, LNC, MKL, PHM, RNR, WTS, INTU, CVS, SPGI, AFG, BFAM, MMC,

Investment company Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 111,463 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,699 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 110,768 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 112,088 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79% (BA) - 108,478 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 234,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 155,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 95.21%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 209.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 373.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.