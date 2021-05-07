Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Mastercard Inc, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 172 stocks with a total value of $732 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asahi+life+asset+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 111,463 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,699 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.3%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 110,768 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.76%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 112,088 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.79%
  5. (BA) - 108,478 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.63%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $35.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 234,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 155,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 95.21%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 33,874 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 209.06%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 373.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.. Also check out:

1. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider