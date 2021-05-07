ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, BTC iShares International Select D

New Purchases: UNP, LMT, WFC, MO, TFC, FE, SPY,

Investment company ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,113,032 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.83% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 636,901 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.40% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 205,663 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 610,805 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.12% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 837,683 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.08%

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $228.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $388.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 636,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 837,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.291600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,113,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 62,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.329500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 146,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ERTS Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.