Himension Fund Buys DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: DASH, NTLA, EDIT,
- Added Positions: TDOC, PTON, BEKE, SHOP, LI, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: SE, API, VEEV,
- Sold Out: COUP, PDD, BABA, TSM, XPEV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Himension Fund
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 754,102 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 426,265 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.56%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 57,038 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 206,429 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 381,030 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.94%
Himension Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.26%. The holding were 754,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Himension Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Himension Fund initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9%. The holding were 426,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 282.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 381,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Himension Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 638,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 57,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Himension Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 208.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 766,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Himension Fund sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.
