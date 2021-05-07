Logo
Himension Fund Buys DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Himension Fund (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, XPeng Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Himension Fund. As of 2021Q1, Himension Fund owns 14 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Himension Fund's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/himension+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Himension Fund
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 754,102 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 426,265 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.56%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 57,038 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 206,429 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72%
  5. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 381,030 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.94%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Himension Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.26%. The holding were 754,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Himension Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Himension Fund initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9%. The holding were 426,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 282.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 381,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Himension Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 638,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 57,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Himension Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 208.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 766,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Himension Fund sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Himension Fund. Also check out:

