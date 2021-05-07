Himension Fund Buys DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Coupa Software Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: DASH, NTLA, EDIT,

Investment company Himension Fund Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Coupa Software Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, XPeng Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Himension Fund. As of 2021Q1, Himension Fund owns 14 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 754,102 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 426,265 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.56% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 57,038 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09% Sea Ltd (SE) - 206,429 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.72% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 381,030 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.94%

Himension Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.26%. The holding were 754,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $83.68, with an estimated average price of $67.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $155.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9%. The holding were 426,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 282.94%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 381,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 358.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.08 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $62.93. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 638,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 57,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 208.03%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 766,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27.

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Himension Fund sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Himension Fund sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $26.92 and $56.39, with an estimated average price of $41.65.