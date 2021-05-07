WealthNavi Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Added Positions: VTI, VEA, AGG, GLD, VWO, IYR, TIP,

Investment company WealthNavi Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthNavi Inc.. As of 2021Q1, WealthNavi Inc. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,928,990 shares, 33.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 20,696,644 shares, 27.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 4,142,292 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.15% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,753,207 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,675,654 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.01%

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 4,142,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WealthNavi Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,675,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.