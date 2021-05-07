Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Trip.com Group, Sells Bilibili Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: TREX, WMG, VER, VNQ, SGEN, DVN, VNQI, TRUP, PLUG, WRI, MMYT, PEB, PSB, IFGL, EPR, CTRE, AIRC, ABNB,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Trip.com Group, Trex Co Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, JD.com Inc, TAL Education Group, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD. As of 2021Q1, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD owns 736 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 647,512 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,138,185 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 1,201,204 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.01% iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) - 744,415 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,903 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $36.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $140.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD initiated holding in Trupanion Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.56 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $102.64. The stock is now traded at around $82.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 39.01%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,201,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 682,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 182.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 341,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 102.17%. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $271.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 140.07%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 116,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 47.02%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $549.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, LTD sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.