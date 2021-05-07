Logo
Re Advisers Corp Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Atkore Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Re Advisers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Atkore Inc, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Knowles Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Re Advisers Corp. As of 2021Q1, Re Advisers Corp owns 109 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RE ADVISERS CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/re+advisers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RE ADVISERS CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 89,483 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,213,436 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 773,387 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  4. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 803,705 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  5. Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 864,658 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%
New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $88.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Model N Inc (MODN)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,467,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 605,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 177.91%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 181,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 54.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Sold Out: Knowles Corp (KN)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.



