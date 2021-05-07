Re Advisers Corp Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Atkore Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp

New Purchases: ATKR, MDC, TGI, MODN, PETQ, DY,

ATKR, MDC, TGI, MODN, PETQ, DY, Added Positions: FCX, CMCSA, VICI, ABBV, NOC, FB, CADE, EBC, CHCT, B, ENS, AERI,

FCX, CMCSA, VICI, ABBV, NOC, FB, CADE, EBC, CHCT, B, ENS, AERI, Reduced Positions: GOOG, NVDA, AVY, VZ, MRK, MSFT, HON, JPM, ALL, PFE, ABT, V, PH, DD, NXPI, CB, GS, MDT, TWST, CNC, SWK, CSX, CI, LDOS, BAC, BMY, VMW, MTD, AIG, C, LUV, FIVN, TFC, MCD, BSX, ULTA, CACI, HD, TJX, ETN, STAA, DOW, NSTG, SSB, LVS, DLR, DE, AMGN, AVNT, LHCG, GBCI, STAY, KNSL, AIT, ECPG, EBS, JCOM, FISV, DSGX,

GOOG, NVDA, AVY, VZ, MRK, MSFT, HON, JPM, ALL, PFE, ABT, V, PH, DD, NXPI, CB, GS, MDT, TWST, CNC, SWK, CSX, CI, LDOS, BAC, BMY, VMW, MTD, AIG, C, LUV, FIVN, TFC, MCD, BSX, ULTA, CACI, HD, TJX, ETN, STAA, DOW, NSTG, SSB, LVS, DLR, DE, AMGN, AVNT, LHCG, GBCI, STAY, KNSL, AIT, ECPG, EBS, JCOM, FISV, DSGX, Sold Out: KN, FND,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Re Advisers Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Comcast Corp, Atkore Inc, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, Triumph Group Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, Knowles Corp, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Re Advisers Corp. As of 2021Q1, Re Advisers Corp owns 109 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RE ADVISERS CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/re+advisers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 89,483 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.27% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,213,436 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 773,387 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 803,705 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 864,658 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $88.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 96,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.16 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in PetIQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.6 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 56.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,467,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 605,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 144.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc by 177.91%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 181,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc by 54.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $46.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Knowles Corp. The sale prices were between $18.12 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.36.