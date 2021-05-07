Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys Telos Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Sprout Social Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: TLS, LUV, SPT, OPEN,

TLS, LUV, SPT, OPEN, Added Positions: VRT, JPM, GS, NESR, TDG,

VRT, JPM, GS, NESR, TDG, Reduced Positions: MA, GOOGL, SMG, PYPL, DKNG, TSLA, AMZN, SNOW, MSFT, FB, BSX, LULU, NFLX, ADBE, NUAN, MAR, CTRN,

MA, GOOGL, SMG, PYPL, DKNG, TSLA, AMZN, SNOW, MSFT, FB, BSX, LULU, NFLX, ADBE, NUAN, MAR, CTRN, Sold Out: EA, UPS,

Bannockburn, IL, based Investment company Crystal Rock Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Telos Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, Sprout Social Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Opendoor Technologies Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Tesla Inc, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crystal Rock Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 34 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crystal Rock Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crystal+rock+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 54,911 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,507 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 47,185 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 29,634 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 38,610 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Telos Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 81,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $23.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 278,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $160.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Crystal Rock Capital Management sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.