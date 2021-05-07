Logo
Main Street Research LLC Buys L'Oreal SA, Chevron Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells Dollar General Corp, Roche Holding AG, Check Point Software Technologies

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Main Street Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys L'Oreal SA, Chevron Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, Tencent Holdings, Illumina Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, Roche Holding AG, Check Point Software Technologies, Varian Medical Systems Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Research LLC. As of 2021Q1, Main Street Research LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Main Street Research LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/main+street+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Main Street Research LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 319,744 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,507 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 162,685 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.54%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,505 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 48,908 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: L'Oreal SA (LRLCF)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $350.16 and $391.92, with an estimated average price of $374.34. The stock is now traded at around $424.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 56,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $92.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 218,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 212,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 64,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Main Street Research LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $434019.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 935.62%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 180,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 3112.23%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $387.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 42,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 1922.61%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $263.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 32,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 159,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $111.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Main Street Research LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $319.52 and $364.8, with an estimated average price of $340.89.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Main Street Research LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.



