Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Carnival Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Investment company Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Carnival Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, FedEx Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,580 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 17,756 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,552 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 78,419 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 37,920 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $374.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $312.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 485.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 142.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 160.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.