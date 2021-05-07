Logo
Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Carnival Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Carnival Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, FedEx Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+place+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,580 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 17,756 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.10%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,552 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 78,419 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 37,920 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.62%
New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $374.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $312.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 8,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 485.64%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 16,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 142.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 15,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lithium Americas Corp by 160.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.53 and $26.82, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Place Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
