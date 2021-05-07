Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys , Unity Software Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Loews Corp

- New Purchases: U, CRM, STXB, PRCH, TLND, SONY, EXAS, FTSI, TWCT, NEBC, GME, MILE, VCIT,
- Added Positions: PLTR, VYM, SCHH, ASAN, ACC, REGI, BSV, UBER, TLRY, TLRY, AGG, ICLN, VNQI, VTI, BX, KMI, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: DD, PFE, CTVA, AAPL, SBUX, PYPL, AMZN, MSFT, KO, T, ORCL, CVX, VTRS, GOOGL, CVS,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, L, ENB, BIL, AEM, CSCO, INGR, CERN, EQC, TRV, GOLD, CMCSA, NKE, ACN, MDT, QCOM, Y, DEO, TMO, GOOG, D, UL, DIS, JLL, DHR, PAAS, ALL, HON, GWRE, ABT, GHC, ROP, ZTS, PKI, TJX, AKAM, RAMP, BAC, AMT, ACIW, CL, EXPD, MRK, UNH, KL, UNP, APD, CRL, PG, IEX, ADBE, TRMB, LHX, KMB, PEP, XYL, FMC, ZION, V, NEM, ALC, RTX, WTM, VZ, LBTYK, CABO, AXS, AMG, GIS, JPM, JNJ, JEF, COST, QRTEA, HBI, LBRDK, FL, HD, JOUT, MCY, NPK, SNY, TSCO, TRIP, POST, FOXA, RVLV, COG, CFR, FLIR, BEN, GSK, KEX, MHK, NATI, PXD, SCHL, SRG, FT5, SPB, TWCTU,
- (PLTR) - 2,483,813 shares, 60.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7776.37%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,123 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 104,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,090 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 32,041 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 87,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.774200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (PLTR)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in by 7776.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.05%. The holding were 2,483,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 142.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 23,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 811.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1975.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.
