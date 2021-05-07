Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys , Unity Software Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Loews Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC Buys , Unity Software Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Loews Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , Unity Software Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Asana Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Loews Corp, Enbridge Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+point+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC
  1. (PLTR) - 2,483,813 shares, 60.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7776.37%
  2. Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,123 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 104,000 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,090 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 32,041 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.19%. The holding were 87,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $219.774200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $24.18, with an estimated average price of $20.35. The stock is now traded at around $23.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $12.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Talend SA (TLND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $97.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (PLTR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in by 7776.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.05%. The holding were 2,483,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 142.54%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 23,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 811.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in American Campus Communities Inc by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $44.85, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1975.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $52.86, with an estimated average price of $48.72.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider