Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Stitch Fix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Stitch Fix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Stitch Fix Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 661 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kistler-tiffany+companies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 396,881 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,021 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,656 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 114,830 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 59,631 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $192.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $164.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.110800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 130.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.258000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 105,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.258300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Sold Out: CBIZ Inc (CBZ)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in CBIZ Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $29.43.

Sold Out: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider