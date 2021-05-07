Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Stitch Fix Inc

New Purchases: PLUG, VAW, PICK, UAL, ETSY, CEF, TAN, MKTX, WYNN, VEEV, CMS, CNXC, ICE, VNT, ARE, STM, ARKK, DNMR, XL, OPEN, SKLZ, UPST, ABNB, IPOE, IPOD, TRP, WD, CMPS, LMND, NET, WRAP, ZS, PLL, ROKU, DMTK, BOMN, LOB, VFC, CARE,

PLUG, VAW, PICK, UAL, ETSY, CEF, TAN, MKTX, WYNN, VEEV, CMS, CNXC, ICE, VNT, ARE, STM, ARKK, DNMR, XL, OPEN, SKLZ, UPST, ABNB, IPOE, IPOD, TRP, WD, CMPS, LMND, NET, WRAP, ZS, PLL, ROKU, DMTK, BOMN, LOB, VFC, CARE, Added Positions: VOO, MSFT, MGK, PFS, MGV, RSP, VEA, CAT, CMI, NOC, GLD, VXF, VIS, ADBE, LHX, SPLG, VGT, BA, DHI, CRM, TMO, VHT, AMZN, COST, D, EXC, NVDA, NFLX, PEP, SPG, VRTX, MA, ZTS, DOW, IDV, CVS, STZ, GE, LMT, MRK, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, AVGO, FB, NOW, VB, VCR, AEP, BMY, IBM, MDT, ES, TJX, UNH, TSLA, GM, PANW, ABBV, NCLH, SQ, TWLO, SNOW, BSV, IBB, IEUR, SLV, MMM, AMT, BAX, C, CMCSA, CCI, DRI, DLR, GS, HD, ISRG, MCD, MS, BKNG, WRK, TGT, WAB, WMT, WM, AER, LULU, MPC, QSR, PYPL, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, ICLN, IWF, IWO, IWP, PBW, VDC, VOX, VUG, T, ATVI, AMD, ADP, BDX, BMRN, CVX, LCII, DUK, EMN, ECL, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, LBAI, MET, VTRS, NVS, ORCL, PENN, QCOM, TSM, TTWO, UL, VLO, RMT, VMW, NXPI, WDAY, ACB, NVTA, SHOP, TEAM, KNSL, SNAP, NIO, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, SDGR, DSI, ITA, IWS, SOXX, VBR, VONE, XLI,

VOO, MSFT, MGK, PFS, MGV, RSP, VEA, CAT, CMI, NOC, GLD, VXF, VIS, ADBE, LHX, SPLG, VGT, BA, DHI, CRM, TMO, VHT, AMZN, COST, D, EXC, NVDA, NFLX, PEP, SPG, VRTX, MA, ZTS, DOW, IDV, CVS, STZ, GE, LMT, MRK, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, AVGO, FB, NOW, VB, VCR, AEP, BMY, IBM, MDT, ES, TJX, UNH, TSLA, GM, PANW, ABBV, NCLH, SQ, TWLO, SNOW, BSV, IBB, IEUR, SLV, MMM, AMT, BAX, C, CMCSA, CCI, DRI, DLR, GS, HD, ISRG, MCD, MS, BKNG, WRK, TGT, WAB, WMT, WM, AER, LULU, MPC, QSR, PYPL, MRNA, CARR, OTIS, ICLN, IWF, IWO, IWP, PBW, VDC, VOX, VUG, T, ATVI, AMD, ADP, BDX, BMRN, CVX, LCII, DUK, EMN, ECL, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GSK, LBAI, MET, VTRS, NVS, ORCL, PENN, QCOM, TSM, TTWO, UL, VLO, RMT, VMW, NXPI, WDAY, ACB, NVTA, SHOP, TEAM, KNSL, SNAP, NIO, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, SDGR, DSI, ITA, IWS, SOXX, VBR, VONE, XLI, Reduced Positions: DISCA, VTI, SDY, RODM, SFIX, VFH, IJH, SCHM, VIG, DIS, BK, JPM, HDV, SO, RDS.B, GOOG, SHAK, PTON, CQQQ, ABMD, SPLV, XLV, IONS, KO, CTSH, XOM, LOW, FMC, CI, CHD, HON, KMB, ALB, CB, BAC, NKLA, BP, CNP, IJR, VNQ, ACN, VWO, XSD, IGE, BYND, WELL, AYX, GOOS, KKR, MELI, MDLZ, VOD, LRCX, LIN, NTR, PPG,

DISCA, VTI, SDY, RODM, SFIX, VFH, IJH, SCHM, VIG, DIS, BK, JPM, HDV, SO, RDS.B, GOOG, SHAK, PTON, CQQQ, ABMD, SPLV, XLV, IONS, KO, CTSH, XOM, LOW, FMC, CI, CHD, HON, KMB, ALB, CB, BAC, NKLA, BP, CNP, IJR, VNQ, ACN, VWO, XSD, IGE, BYND, WELL, AYX, GOOS, KKR, MELI, MDLZ, VOD, LRCX, LIN, NTR, PPG, Sold Out: TIP, INTU, RKT, BDGE, VO, CBZ, OKTA, BNS, VIGI, IHI, VIAC, REZI, ESTC, EA, PI, NK, CDK, PFPT, TCP, PAA, VIAV,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Stitch Fix Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 661 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kistler-tiffany+companies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 396,881 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,021 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,656 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 114,830 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 59,631 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $192.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $164.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $220.110800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 130.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.258000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 105,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.16%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.258300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in CBIZ Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $29.43.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.