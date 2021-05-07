Logo
Gould Asset Management Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Energy Corp, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gould Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Energy Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, TC Pipelines LP, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gould Asset Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Gould Asset Management Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gould+asset+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 271,707 shares, 33.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 223,197 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 109,353 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%
  4. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 358,062 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,317 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $416.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $867.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.



Author's Avatar

insider