Gould Asset Management Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, TC Energy Corp, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

- New Purchases: TRP, IBM, ORCL, UNH, VZ, BLK, CVX, SHV, CMF, SUSB, ADP, FUL, LUV,
- Added Positions: TLT, VCSH, SPYX, BOND, VEA, VOO, VCLT, VTIP, BAB, HD, DIS, ESGU, VNQ, IVV, STIP, CAT, BSV, SPSB, QCOM, EWC, TGT, VWO, SUB, VCIT, WMT, BND, BAC, EMLC, RTX, IYR, ESGE, GE, PGF, CRESY, SCHF, SCHE,
- Reduced Positions: GLDM, BLV, SPY, VIG, IAU, VEU, VXF, MMM, EFA, MDY, IEFA, DVY, AAPL, XOM, BMY, TXN, WFC, JPM, STPZ, EWT, IEMG, EWY, SUSA, UNP, VTV, VYM, VMBS, EPD, FXI, GLD, KO, PG, BG, VALE, OKE, MSFT, MOO, BRK.B, JNJ, IDV, ENB, AMLP, EWS, EMD, INTC, EWH, EWW, BRFS, TRGP, ABT, BAM, ACN, GOOGL, VGK, BA, BBD, GOOG, CGW, PAA, CL, PBR, JGH, NKE, IIF, LOW, CMCSA, ITUB, JCS, ET, SMIN, EWA, EEMS,
- Sold Out: TCP, T, ABBV, WBA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 271,707 shares, 33.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 223,197 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 109,353 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 358,062 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,317 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.425400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $416.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 858 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Gould Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $867.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 33.18%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.49%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $337.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 46.13%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Gould Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $238.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TC Pipelines LP (TCP)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Gould Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.
