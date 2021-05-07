Logo
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys Chevron Corp, Facebook Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Nintendo Co, Compass Group PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Facebook Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, VMware Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Nintendo Co, Compass Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+swan+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 957,715 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 561,465 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,614 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 210,345 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 226,787 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 459,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.568300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $188.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 357,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2353.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nintendo Co Ltd (NTDOY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.49 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $75.62.

Sold Out: Compass Group PLC (CMPGY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Sold Out: dorma+kaba Holding AG (DRRKF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in dorma+kaba Holding AG. The sale prices were between $559.7 and $610.79, with an estimated average price of $585.88.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

1. CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC keeps buying
insider

insider