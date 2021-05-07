Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys Chevron Corp, Facebook Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Nintendo Co, Compass Group PLC

New Purchases: IFF, GIM, APO, TROW, CMF, BAM, CVS, CI, MNST, MCO, PCAR, RS, SPG, FOXA, SHM,

IFF, GIM, APO, TROW, CMF, BAM, CVS, CI, MNST, MCO, PCAR, RS, SPG, FOXA, SHM, Added Positions: CVX, FB, VMW, GLD, GILD, GOOGL, LMBS, PFE, UNH, INTC, TJX, BKNG, T, ALLE, INTU, RTX, CERN, SCHW, ENR, MDLZ, NVS, BDX, BAX, SBUX, PPG, PHYS, OTIS, PFF, SLV, VWO, XLU, TSLA, GWW, ES, ISRG, F, EPC, CCI, COP, CMCSA, CLX, AKAM,

CVX, FB, VMW, GLD, GILD, GOOGL, LMBS, PFE, UNH, INTC, TJX, BKNG, T, ALLE, INTU, RTX, CERN, SCHW, ENR, MDLZ, NVS, BDX, BAX, SBUX, PPG, PHYS, OTIS, PFF, SLV, VWO, XLU, TSLA, GWW, ES, ISRG, F, EPC, CCI, COP, CMCSA, CLX, AKAM, Reduced Positions: DISCK, ALB, DD, AAPL, PYPL, BRK.A, HPQ, DIS, AMZN, IBM, TPR, ACN, COST, PG, VOD, HPE, OXY, WMT, GE, SYK, EFA, GPS, JCI, HD, LOW, JWN, SRCL, FAST, EW, DE, VZ, BA, WFC, SPY, SLB, TGT, TSCO, WBA, OKE, AMGN, CTVA, APA, AXP, ADP, BK, CAT, GS, BEN, VTRS, QQQ, IVV, VUG, AVGO, SDY, MDY, IWR, IWB, KHC, EEM, DIA, CARR, AMCR, LW, DOW, ALC, KMB, AMP, ANSS, CASY, CAG, GLW, ETN, ECL, ESS, EXC, TT, PM, LRCX, MAR, MTX, NTAP, NVO, NUE, PAA, SNY, TXN, PAI,

DISCK, ALB, DD, AAPL, PYPL, BRK.A, HPQ, DIS, AMZN, IBM, TPR, ACN, COST, PG, VOD, HPE, OXY, WMT, GE, SYK, EFA, GPS, JCI, HD, LOW, JWN, SRCL, FAST, EW, DE, VZ, BA, WFC, SPY, SLB, TGT, TSCO, WBA, OKE, AMGN, CTVA, APA, AXP, ADP, BK, CAT, GS, BEN, VTRS, QQQ, IVV, VUG, AVGO, SDY, MDY, IWR, IWB, KHC, EEM, DIA, CARR, AMCR, LW, DOW, ALC, KMB, AMP, ANSS, CASY, CAG, GLW, ETN, ECL, ESS, EXC, TT, PM, LRCX, MAR, MTX, NTAP, NVO, NUE, PAA, SNY, TXN, PAI, Sold Out: NTDOY, CMPGY, NSRGY, DRRKF, AGG, FMBL, IDXX, RHHBY, MRPI, GCIN,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Facebook Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, VMware Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Discovery Inc, Nintendo Co, Compass Group PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nestle SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 321 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLIFFORD SWAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+swan+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 957,715 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 561,465 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 360,614 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 210,345 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 226,787 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 40,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 459,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $57.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.64 and $63, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.568300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $188.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 357,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 82.23%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $164.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 60,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 33.62%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2353.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.49 and $81.6, with an estimated average price of $75.62.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Compass Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $22.63, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.4.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in dorma+kaba Holding AG. The sale prices were between $559.7 and $610.79, with an estimated average price of $585.88.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $40.12 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $42.6.