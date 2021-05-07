Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invitae Corp

- New Purchases: FXZ, IXUS, RJA, IDV, IEMG, FXO, UGA, MA, V, PYPL, DAL, CVX, PG, DE, SBUX, C, INSG,
- Added Positions: PSLV, VEU, BRK.B, FXD, DWAS, VCR, MSTR, PHYS, EFA, IYG, VCSH, FXH, EEM, GIS, QTEC, SQ, FXL, VWO, QAI, GDX, PSJ, IWB, VNQ, TIP, RTX, IWP, FAX, VBK, SPHD, IWM, DIA, DOW, JPST, AAPL, PSI, ACTG, WBA, ABBV, VZ, PTE, PGX, DIS, GGN, SCZ, SIVR, FTSM, RCS, MSFT, TSLA, JQC, DIAX, JNJ, CLM, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SHY, NVTA, QQQ, TOTL, VMO, SUB, MUB, ABT, GNT, PTF, SGOL, CSCO, RSP, SPY, BA, FLOT, ETY, MGM, KO, T,
- Sold Out: PPA, RYT, VAW, SPTS, XLG, VCIT, GSY, CRNC, CRM, TMUS, BNDX, FPX,
For the details of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+alliance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 773,677 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41%
- Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,048,659 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 75,264 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 17,523 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 34,001 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 29,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.918100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJA)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The purchase prices were between $6.49 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 152,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,048,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 28,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 186.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.550200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 25,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 158.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 133.20%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.414900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC keeps buying