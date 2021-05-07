Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invitae Corp

New Purchases: FXZ, IXUS, RJA, IDV, IEMG, FXO, UGA, MA, V, PYPL, DAL, CVX, PG, DE, SBUX, C, INSG,

Added Positions: PSLV, VEU, BRK.B, FXD, DWAS, VCR, MSTR, PHYS, EFA, IYG, VCSH, FXH, EEM, GIS, QTEC, SQ, FXL, VWO, QAI, GDX, PSJ, IWB, VNQ, TIP, RTX, IWP, FAX, VBK, SPHD, IWM, DIA, DOW, JPST, AAPL, PSI, ACTG, WBA, ABBV, VZ, PTE, PGX, DIS, GGN, SCZ, SIVR, FTSM, RCS, MSFT, TSLA, JQC, DIAX, JNJ, CLM, WMT,

Reduced Positions: VGSH, SHY, NVTA, QQQ, TOTL, VMO, SUB, MUB, ABT, GNT, PTF, SGOL, CSCO, RSP, SPY, BA, FLOT, ETY, MGM, KO, T,

Sold Out: PPA, RYT, VAW, SPTS, XLG, VCIT, GSY, CRNC, CRM, TMUS, BNDX, FPX,

Investment company Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invitae Corp, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 773,677 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 1,048,659 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.25% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 75,264 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 17,523 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 34,001 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $51.93. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 29,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.918100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The purchase prices were between $6.49 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $8.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 152,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,048,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 463.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 28,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 186.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $56.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.550200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 25,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 158.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $86.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 133.20%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.414900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $64.48 and $72.73, with an estimated average price of $68.99.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $249.57 and $272.17, with an estimated average price of $261.4.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Capital Wealth Alliance, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.