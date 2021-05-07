Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Funko Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: FNKO, BAC, IWC, AMAT,

FNKO, BAC, IWC, AMAT, Added Positions: BND, VB, VEA, VTEB, DSI, VBR, CVX, ABBV, SCHF, JNJ, V, BA, NVDA,

BND, VB, VEA, VTEB, DSI, VBR, CVX, ABBV, SCHF, JNJ, V, BA, NVDA, Reduced Positions: SCZ, IJR, IWV, IWM, MSFT, SCHE, ABT, VZ, FB, ACN, CSCO, INTU,

SCZ, IJR, IWV, IWM, MSFT, SCHE, ABT, VZ, FB, ACN, CSCO, INTU, Sold Out: IVW, USB, MRK, NFLX, GE,

Investment company Trellis Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Funko Inc, Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 350,165 shares, 40.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 173,885 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 214,936 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 88,516 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 112,744 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Funko Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $20.83, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 81.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 228.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $176.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.