Trellis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Funko Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trellis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Funko Inc, Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, U.S. Bancorp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Merck Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trellis Advisors, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trellis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trellis Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 350,165 shares, 40.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 173,885 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.17%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 214,936 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 88,516 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 112,744 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
New Purchase: Funko Inc (FNKO)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Funko Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $20.83, with an estimated average price of $13.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Trellis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 81.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 14,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 228.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Trellis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $176.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Trellis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trellis Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

