Brighton Jones Llc Buys Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Accenture PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brighton Jones Llc Buys Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Brighton Jones Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Accenture PLC, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighton Jones Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brighton Jones Llc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTON JONES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brighton+jones+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTON JONES LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 171,408 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 619,871 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 6,639,884 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 821,428 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 301,552 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (ONCT)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $5.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 332,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.715800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 354.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 111.63%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Omeros Corp (OMER)

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 96,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTON JONES LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIGHTON JONES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTON JONES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTON JONES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTON JONES LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider