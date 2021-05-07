Brighton Jones Llc Buys Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: ONCT, AMC, TLRY, TLRY, HCAT, FNKO, SMAR, ETN, J, KKR, KLAC, USMV, PENN, SCHA, DELL, DNMR, CPRT, ABNB, TXG, BNL, VGSH, UBSI, TWTR, CERN, SCHW, PRU, PSX, SRE, OTIS, SWKS, VCSH, LGND, WAB, WEC, SLRC, EA, NLY, ARYA, BK, CNI, CARR, CENTA, COLL, GLW, IWN, FFIV, FCX, GDV, GM, HPE, IRM, IXC, SHY, IJJ, ECOR, CTXR, NBEV,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Brighton Jones Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Oncternal Therapeutics Inc, Snowflake Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Accenture PLC, Facebook Inc, Roku Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighton Jones Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brighton Jones Llc owns 426 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 171,408 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 619,871 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 6,639,884 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 821,428 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 301,552 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $9.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $5.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 332,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.715800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 109,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,748 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $54.07, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 43.77%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $211.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 38,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 354.69%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 111.63%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1112.489900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.48%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 81.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 96,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48.

Brighton Jones Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143.