Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc

New Purchases: SPY, VOO,

SPY, VOO, Added Positions: SCHC, VUG, VWO, SCHE, VSS, IEMG, IWO,

SCHC, VUG, VWO, SCHE, VSS, IEMG, IWO, Reduced Positions: GBDC, GSBD, SCHX, SCZ, VBR, VV, IVV,

Investment company Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 140,946 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC) - 849,021 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 92,062 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 249,929 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 338,963 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.160100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Radnor Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $136.621900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.