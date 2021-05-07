Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: SQ, DKNG, MGM, MRVL, VNT, TDOC, SPSB, RE, VTRS, TLT, SCHO, PICK, VCIT, PGX, PCY, MBB, VTWO, EEMA, MRNA, ROAD, DFIN, TSLX, VER, HTGC, HPF, UMC, RRD,
- Added Positions: VNQ, XLF, AGG, ATEX, F, TMUS, GVI, VTIP, VOD, DIS, AMD, LQD, ABBV, NOW, VUG, VTV, IGIB, MDT, HYG, ARCC, IEFA, ATVI, VCSH, VBR, XLV, VBK, RXL, IWP, IEMG, HYLB, EFG, ANGL, APTV, DNP, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VIG, USMV, JPST, EEMV, KO, AAPL, CCI, PAYX, MA, AVGO, CSCO, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, AMZN, BLK, BA, TSLA, ORCL, DHR, XOM, RTX, WBS, CARR, OTIS, IGM, VO, T, FISV, INTC, JNJ, PG, TRV, TMO, DTN, OEF, XLK, APD, MO, BAC, BDX, CVS, COF, CAT, CERN, SCHW, CVX, CLX, STZ, COST, ECL, FAST, HD, HON, LH, MRK, OHI, TXT, WFC, PTY, PM, FB, PYPL, BIV, BND, BSV, CWB, EEM, FLRN, IBB, IWD, IWM, IWR, PRF, SRLN, VYM, MMM, ABT, BAX, BWA, CI, CL, CMCSA, ED, CMI, XRAY, DEO, D, EOG, EMR, NEE, GD, GSK, TT, KMB, MDLZ, MCD, MCHP, NKE, NVS, PNC, PFE, PSEC, DGX, SLB, STT, SRCL, TEVA, GL, VMC, MYI, NAD, NVG, NEA, ZTS, GOOG, AVNS, KHC, AGR, ALC, AAXJ, AMJ, BIL, DES, EFAV, IYW, PFF, VAW, VEU, VGK,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, ROK, SUI, SHM, DGS, BLV, VMD, DUC, ET, TD, SKT, ANF, SIRI, PEG, KSS, BPYU, ENS, UFS, APA,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,743 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 234,653 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,270 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 189,822 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,113 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.234600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1157.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 101,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2021.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 7654.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 13722.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.774800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.Sold Out: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.. Also check out:
