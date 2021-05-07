Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: SQ, DKNG, MGM, MRVL, VNT, TDOC, SPSB, RE, VTRS, TLT, SCHO, PICK, VCIT, PGX, PCY, MBB, VTWO, EEMA, MRNA, ROAD, DFIN, TSLX, VER, HTGC, HPF, UMC, RRD,

Waterbury, CT, based Investment company Webster Bank, N. A. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Ford Motor Co, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Webster Bank, N. A.. As of 2021Q1, Webster Bank, N. A. owns 534 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,743 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 234,653 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,270 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 189,822 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,113 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.234600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1157.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 101,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2021.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 7654.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 13722.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.774800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52.