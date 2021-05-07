Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Waterbury, CT, based Investment company Webster Bank, N. A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Anterix Inc, Ford Motor Co, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Webster Bank, N. A.. As of 2021Q1, Webster Bank, N. A. owns 534 stocks with a total value of $873 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/webster+bank%2C+n.+a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,743 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 234,653 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,270 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 189,822 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,113 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,219 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.234600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1157.26%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 101,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 2021.03%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 46.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $47.6, with an estimated average price of $41.1. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 7654.00%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 13722.84%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.774800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 46,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.42.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $38.37, with an estimated average price of $34.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEBSTER BANK, N. A.. Also check out:

1. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEBSTER BANK, N. A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEBSTER BANK, N. A. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider