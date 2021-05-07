Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys S&P Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Garmin, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, CSX Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys S&P Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Garmin, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Carderock Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Garmin, Equinix Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carderock+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,962 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 118,755 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 42,847 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,656 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,514 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $416.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 190.54%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $841.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $708.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CARDEROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider