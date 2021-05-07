Carderock Capital Management Inc Buys S&P Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Garmin, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: GRMN, TMUS, TFX, XOM, V, TFC, DIS,

Chevy Chase, MD, based Investment company Carderock Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys S&P Global Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Garmin, Equinix Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carderock Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Carderock Capital Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,962 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 118,755 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 42,847 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,656 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.4% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 25,514 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $416.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $61.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 135.71%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $389.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 14,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 190.54%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $841.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $708.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 20.74%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $146.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Carderock Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55.