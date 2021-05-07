Royal Unibrew: A GuruFocus Success Story

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Royal Unibrew: A GuruFocus Success Story

The Danish brewer is up 200% from when we first wrote about the stock

Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne, CFA
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Four years ago, I wrote about Danish brewer Royal Unibrew AS (

OCSE:RBREW, Financial) (ROYUF, Financial). Since then, my firm has had the good fortune to triple its profits on the investment.

At the time, the stock traded for 259 krone ($31.53) and had a market cap of 15.53 billion krone ($2.216 billion). The dividend was 8.15 krone and the dividend yield was 2.75%. Earnings per share were 14.7 krone and the price-earnings ratio was 20.

Ebitda was 1.306 billion krone and up 7% from 2015. Unibrew was very profitable. The profit margin was 12.36% and operating margins stood at 15.78%. Free cash flow was 1.022 billion krone and the free cash flow yield was 6.58%. Return on equity is 27%. All of these numbers were ridiculously great!

I found the stock by looking at Wasatch's mutual funds. I was nervous about buying because you have to go directly to Denmark and buy shares. At the time, we were the only advisor on Charles Schwab's (SCHW) platform to own Royal Unibrew. Not only have I never tried the product, I've never been to Denmark, so this was 100% from reading public filings.

Management predicts that Ebitda will be 1.475 billion krone to 1.625 billion this year. That's a big increase from 1.306 billion krone when we bought the stock. The dividend will be 13.5 krone, which beats the heck out of 8.15 krone when we bought the stock. Management also announced there is a 250 million krone share buyback.

About half the company is beer and the other half is non-alcoholic beverages. Unibrew has the PepsiCo (

PEP, Financial) contract for Denmark. Around 47% of sales are from Western Europe, 43% from the Baltic region and 10% are international. Some of its brands include Ceres, Faxe Kondi, Original, Super Malt and Crodo.

Sales were 7.557 billion krone last year, down 2% from 2019. Unsurprisingly, Unibrew was affected by the pandemic as well.

Blackrock owns 10% of shares. I was surprised to read that Barron's mentioned the stock last week as a holding of Rainier Fund. In fact, it is one of the fund's largest holdings.

As of now, the stock trades for 776 krone. Based on last year's earnings per share of 24.1 krone, it trades at a price-earnings ratio of 32, which indicates it is fairly cheap. However, the dividend yield is about average at 1.74%. As such, we're not buying at these prices.

While value investing doesn't always work, sometimes you find something that smacks you in the face. In this case, it was Unibrew.

Disclosure: We own shares.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
Holmes Osborne is principal of Osborne Global Investors.