Royal Unibrew: A GuruFocus Success Story

Four years ago, I wrote about Danish brewer Royal Unibrew AS ( OCSE:RBREW, Financial) ( ROYUF, Financial). Since then, my firm has had the good fortune to triple its profits on the investment.

At the time, the stock traded for 259 krone ($31.53) and had a market cap of 15.53 billion krone ($2.216 billion). The dividend was 8.15 krone and the dividend yield was 2.75%. Earnings per share were 14.7 krone and the price-earnings ratio was 20.

Ebitda was 1.306 billion krone and up 7% from 2015. Unibrew was very profitable. The profit margin was 12.36% and operating margins stood at 15.78%. Free cash flow was 1.022 billion krone and the free cash flow yield was 6.58%. Return on equity is 27%. All of these numbers were ridiculously great!

I found the stock by looking at Wasatch's mutual funds. I was nervous about buying because you have to go directly to Denmark and buy shares. At the time, we were the only advisor on Charles Schwab's (SCHW) platform to own Royal Unibrew. Not only have I never tried the product, I've never been to Denmark, so this was 100% from reading public filings.

Management predicts that Ebitda will be 1.475 billion krone to 1.625 billion this year. That's a big increase from 1.306 billion krone when we bought the stock. The dividend will be 13.5 krone, which beats the heck out of 8.15 krone when we bought the stock. Management also announced there is a 250 million krone share buyback.

About half the company is beer and the other half is non-alcoholic beverages. Unibrew has the PepsiCo ( PEP, Financial) contract for Denmark. Around 47% of sales are from Western Europe, 43% from the Baltic region and 10% are international. Some of its brands include Ceres, Faxe Kondi, Original, Super Malt and Crodo.

Sales were 7.557 billion krone last year, down 2% from 2019. Unsurprisingly, Unibrew was affected by the pandemic as well.

Blackrock owns 10% of shares. I was surprised to read that Barron's mentioned the stock last week as a holding of Rainier Fund. In fact, it is one of the fund's largest holdings.

As of now, the stock trades for 776 krone. Based on last year's earnings per share of 24.1 krone, it trades at a price-earnings ratio of 32, which indicates it is fairly cheap. However, the dividend yield is about average at 1.74%. As such, we're not buying at these prices.

While value investing doesn't always work, sometimes you find something that smacks you in the face. In this case, it was Unibrew.

Disclosure: We own shares.

