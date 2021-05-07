Logo
Manitex International, Inc. Will Participate in Investor Summit Conference (Virtual) May 17-18, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will participate in the Investor Summit, which will be held virtually from May 17-18 2021.

Steve Filipov, CEO, and Joe Doolan, CFO, representing Manitex International will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the conference. Investors can register to participate in the conference and request a virtual one-on-one meeting on the Investor Summit online conference platform at https://investorsummitgroup.com/, or contact Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for additional information.

There will additionally be a presentation that will be broadcast with audio and slides, on May 17, beginning at 10:15 AM ET. The presentation can be accessed at the investor summit website or at the Manitex International website in the investor relations section under Events and Presentations.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact

Manitex International, Inc.
Steve Filipov
Chief Executive Officer
(708) 237-2054
[email protected]

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
[email protected]

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645625/Manitex-International-Inc-Will-Participate-in-Investor-Summit-Conference-Virtual-May-17-18-2021

