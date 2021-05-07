Gaming Technologies, Inc's Online Mexico Casino Brand, Vale, Announces Brand Ambassador and Endorsement Partnership with Reining WBC and WBA Super Middleweight Boxing Champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Canelo to wear Vale.net logo on boxing shorts in the upcoming WBA, WBC, WBO Super Middleweight Unification Title Fight against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, 2021 -

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGT) ("Gametech"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today a one-year endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement with Mexican boxing champion and icon, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, to help promote and endorse the Vale brand in the United States and Latin America.

Gametech partnered with Big Bola Casinos, one of Mexico's largest licensed land-based casinos, to launch Vale.mx in Mexico in March 2021. Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop.

Alvarez is one of today's most popular boxers and is currently ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by nearly all boxing publications. Canelo's social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter total more than 15 million followers.

Alvarez will defend his super middleweight WBA, WBC and The Ring championship belts at 168-pounds on May 8, 2021, against the WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders. As part of the endorsement and brand ambassadorship agreement, Canelo will wear boxing shorts during the fight that prominently display the Vale logo.

The international deal with Canelo will also include TV commercials, advertising, and social media posts.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez commented, "I'm excited to be the public face and endorsement champion for Vale, the first online casino and sports betting brand I have ever personally agreed to work with on a long-term basis. The title fight on May 8th will be just the start of working together, and I can proudly say I'm associated with Vale.mx."

Commenting on the announcement, Jason Drummond, founder and CEO of Gametech, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the immensely popular Canelo, who will spearhead our awareness and branding campaigns for Vale. Canelo is an iconic figure among many Mexicans, and there are 3.5 million Mexican citizens expected to see the Vale logo on his boxing shorts during his upcoming title fight on May 8th. That alone represents tremendous market awareness for Vale".

Gametech owns and operates Vale.mx under Big Bola Casino's existing SEGOB license. Big Bola is one of only 14 operators legally authorized to offer legal betting and online casino services in Mexico. Now Vale.mx is positioned to become one of the leading online casinos and sports books in Mexico.

Mexico is the leading gaming market in Latin America. The country is ranked as the 12th largest market worldwide and is regarded as one of the fastest growing gaming markets, benefitting from being the only market next to the United States to offer legal limited casino gaming. ResearchAndMarkets.com recently issued a report stating the global online gambling market is expected to reach USD $127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. According to studies, Mexico has around 55.8 million players, who spent approximately USD $1.6 billion in 2018 and USD $1.8 billion in 2019.

About Vale.m

Vale.mx, a branded website of Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMGT), is a regulated interactive online casino and sports betting entertainment brand in Mexico. Launched in partnership with Big Bola Casinos in March 2021, Vale.mx has more than 700 of the best new online premium casino games available, which can be enjoyed on mobile or via desktop. Players can receive generous promotions and play live roulette and blackjack, or the amazing high-definition slots from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and exclusive new providers such as Matrix Studios.

About Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

