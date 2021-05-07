Acasti Pharma Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Acasti Pharma Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ACST





Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) and Grace Therapeutics Inc. is fair to Acasti shareholders. Under the merger, Grace stockholders will receive newly issued Acasti common shares. Upon closing, Acasti securityholders are expected to own approximately 55% of the combined companys common shares on a pro forma basis, subject to certain adjustments.









Halper Sadeh encourages Acasti shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









The investigation concerns whether Acasti and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Acasti shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Acasti shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Acasti shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.









Halper Sadeh encourages Acasti shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].









Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.









Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210507005427/en/