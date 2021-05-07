Logo
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary First Quarter Reporting Date and Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Midland, TX, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (:NGS), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, announces the following conference call information for their first quarter 2021 earnings release:

Earnings Release: Thursday, May 13, 2021 before market opens
Public distribution will be through Nasdaq OMX and the Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. website at www.ngsgi.com.
Conference Call: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central, 11:00 a.m. Eastern
Live via phone by dialing 877-358-7306, pass code "Natural Gas Services". All attendees and participants to the conference call should arrange to call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time.
Conference Call Replay
For those unable to attend the live teleconference, a Webcast replay of the call will be available within 2 hours at the NGS website at www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section.
Stephen Taylor, Chairman, President and CEO of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will be leading the call and discussing first quarter financial results.
About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.
NGS is a leading provider of small to medium horsepower, wellhead compression equipment to the natural gas industry with a primary focus on the non-conventional gas and oil industry, i.e., coalbed methane, gas and oil shales and tight gas. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for gas and oil production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas and service facilities located in major gas and oil producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.
For Additional Information
Alicia Dada
Investor Relations
(432) 262-2700
[email protected]
www.ngsgi.com

