Ecolab Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has again been recognized as a Top Company for Diversity by DiversityInc, a leading diversity publication. Ecolab ranks 34th on the 2021 list, which is the most prominent assessment of diversity management in corporate America.



Our commitment to increasing diversity on our teams and fostering an inclusive workplace is unwavering, said Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck. We are honored to be recognized for our continued progress and will keep striving for greater diversity for the benefit of our employees, our company and our customers.

The Top 50 Companies for Diversity recognition assesses overall company performance in six key areas of diversity and inclusion management: human capital diversity metrics, leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. To be considered for inclusion on the DiversityInc Top 50 list, a company must score above average in all six areas. Companies are evaluated within the context of their own industries.

Last year, Ecolab published its 2030 impact goals, designed to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion progress within the company by:

Committing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender Equality for Women and Girls,

Maintaining Ecolabs pay equity in the U.S. and expanding globally,

Increasing management level gender diversity to 35%, with the ultimate goal of gender parity,

And increasing management level ethnic/racial diversity to 25% as we seek to meet full representation of the U.S. workforce at all levels.

In 2020, Ecolab ranked #39 on the Top Companies for Diversity list.



About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab ( ECL, Financial) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001 and is now the leading assessment of diversity management in corporate America.



For more information visit www.diversityinc.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

