Gratomic Appoints Lynne Brand to Replace Steven Gray as Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Gratomic ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the"Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)(Frankfurt:CB82) wishes to announce that it is replacing Steven Gray on the Board of Directors at Gratomic. The Company's General Manager, Lynne Brand, will step in as an Interim Director until the Company can find a suitable candidate to serve as an Independent Director with production experience. This comes as the Company is transitioning from junior exploration company to an operating company. Steven will continue serving as a Qualified Person ("QP") as the Company believes his position as a QP is better served off the board.

The Company is pleased to appoint Lynne Brand as the Interim Director replacing Steven Gray. Lynne joined Gratomic in 2012, initially joining as the General Mine Manager at Gratomic's flagship Aukam project. Few, if any, have as much value to add to the Board as Lynne does in this temporary position. This exercise is not without purpose; the board sees this as an opportunity for Lynne to build up experience as a Director as she will shortly becoming the Marketing Director in Namibia. This will allow her to instill the same values and principles that govern the main Gratomic Board into her future role as Marketing Director.

Steven Gray is currently acting as QP for the ongoing resource drilling program at Aukam. The Company believes his time will be more efficiently spent committed fully to his duties as a QP without the added responsibilities of an Independent Director.

"It has been an honour to serve on the Board with Steven. We appreciate everything that he has done for the Company and we look forward to continuing to work with him as QP," said Arno Brand, CEO & President.

"I am looking forward to stepping into this important position and accepting the responsibility that comes with it. I am excited to bring the knowledge and experience of our Canadian Board members back to Namibia," said Lynne Brand, Interim Director

About Gratomic

Gratomicis focused onintroducing an exceptional anode materialtotheglobalElectricVehicleand Energy Storage supply chains.The Companyaims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase forthemicronization,spheronization, and the patented ALD coatingof its Aukam veingraphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano isaglobal leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic LayerDeposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.Gratomicplans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagshipAukamGraphite Project.

For more information: visit the website atwww.gratomic.caor contact:

Arno Brand at[email protected]or 416 561-4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: