BIO-key, Provider of Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions, including Biometrics, Hosts Q1 Investor Call Friday, May 14th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 results on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to the markets opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.



Conference Call Details Date / Time: Friday, May 14th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Intl; code 10156403

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-keys proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

