BIO-key, Provider of Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions, including Biometrics, Hosts Q1 Investor Call Friday, May 14th at 10am ET

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALL, N.J., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2021 results on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released prior to the markets opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:Friday, May 14th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:Investor Webcast & Replay Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Intl; code 10156403

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-keys proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook Corporate:https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn Corporate:https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
Twitter Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:BIO_keyIR


Media ContactInvestor Contact
Erin KnappWilliam Jones, David Collins
Matter CommunicationsCatalyst IR
[email protected][email protected]
914-260-3158212-924-9800
